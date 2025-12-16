Riyadh - The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) signed a cooperation agreement with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) to enhance collaboration in adopting and implementing the Riyadh Charter on Artificial Intelligence for the Islamic World.

The agreement aims to establish a unified and ethical framework for artificial-intelligence (AI) governance across ICESCO's 53 member states, promoting responsible practices, encouraging innovation, and addressing shared challenges.

The agreement was signed at SDAIA headquarters in Riyadh by SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi and ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim Al-Malik.

The agreement provides for strengthened cooperation in several areas, most notably the implementation of joint initiatives based on the principles of the Riyadh Charter on Artificial Intelligence for the Islamic World.

The principles include integrity and fairness, privacy and security, reliability and safety, transparency and explicability, accountability and responsibility, humanitarian values, and social and environmental benefits.

The cooperation aims to contribute to the development of AI knowledge and skills within ICESCO member states, build specialized national capacities in AI and related fields, promote responsible and ethical practices, and ensure the safe and reliable use of AI technologies.

For his part, ICESCO Head of the Strategic Foresight and Artificial Intelligence Center Dr. Kais Hammami affirmed that the Riyadh Charter serves as a unified governance framework for AI in Islamic countries. He explained that the charter is grounded in a humanitarian and forward-looking vision, aligned with the civilizational and cultural values of the Islamic world, and supportive of member states’ efforts to harness AI technologies in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.