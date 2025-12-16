Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and member of Dubai Holding, has announced the launch of Jumeirah Eco Village – a thoughtfully curated sustainability destination at Madinat Jumeirah designed to inspire sustainable living through engaging, educational experiences.

It offers a dedicated platform that brings to life Jumeirah’s initiatives in environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, food security, and responsible production.

The destination supports the brand’s mission to curate distinctive and purposeful guest experiences through a curated journey that uses immersive storytelling and interactive exhibits, said the top hospitality group.

Visitors are taken on a multi-sensory journey beginning with a homegrown beehive at Madinat Jumeirah, which offers insights into the essential role of pollinators in maintaining biodiversity.

The experience continues through a hydroponic farm that demonstrates resource-efficient agricultural practices and showcases how sustainable food systems can be integrated into hospitality environments, it stated.

The destination also highlights Jumeirah’s extensive marine conservation work, including dedicated exhibits that showcase the brand’s Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP), which has rescued, rehabilitated, and returned more than 2,320 turtles to the Arabian Gulf since 2004, as well as Jumeirah’s coral restoration programme.

As part of its wider ocean stewardship, Jumeirah is nurturing over 1,400 coral fragments at the Jumeirah Al Naseem nursery and has already translocated more than 300 fragments to the sea, in addition to supporting Dubai Reef – one of the world’s largest reef developments – where over 3,000 coral fragments have been established in offshore nurseries.

Alongside these initiatives, visitors can explore Jumeirah’s broader commitments to waste reduction, circularity, responsible sourcing, and decarbonisation.

The experience concludes with a plastic-repurposing workshop, where guests are invited to transform existing plastic waste into new, functional products as part of the Jumeirah Recycle Hub powered by UAE-based climate tech start-up, Midori Network.

On the launch, CEO Thomas B. Meier said: "As we continue our global expansion, we remain committed to being a good neighbour and honouring the environment of every destination we call home. Jumeirah Eco Village is an immersive platform that showcases the work we are doing to advance our sustainability agenda."

"It reflects our ambition to drive meaningful, measurable impact across our People, Planet, and Governance pillars as outlined in our broader sustainability strategy, while providing a space to demonstrate, engage, and educate. Through this experience, we aim to inspire guests, colleagues, and the wider community to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily lives," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).