Doha Bank, rated A (stable) by Fitch and Baa1 (stable) by Moody’s, has listed its inaugural $150 million floating rate digitally native notes (DNN) with instant settlement using Euroclear’s distributed ledger infrastructure.

The Qatari lender has listed the DNN on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market (ISM), achieving T+0 instant settlement via Euroclear’s Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (D-FMI).

Standard Chartered acted as sole global coordinator and arranger, leading the structuring, execution and distribution of the digital issuance.

Qatar has been an early adapter of digital bonds in the region with Qatar National Bank (QNB) raising $500 million last month through the country’s first native digital bond issuance.

(Written by Farah Heiba; Edited by Bindu Rai)

