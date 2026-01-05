Egypt - The Ministry of Finance announced that it will offer eight treasury bill and bond tenders this week with a combined value of EGP 190bn, as part of its ongoing financing plan. The offerings include four treasury bill tenders worth EGP 160bn and four treasury bond tenders totaling EGP 30bn.

According to the Ministry, the treasury bill offerings will consist of a 91-day bill valued at EGP 25bn, a 182-day bill worth EGP 40bn, a 273-day bill amounting to EGP 45bn, and a 364-day bill valued at EGP 50bn.

The bond offerings will include EGP 8bn in two-year treasury bonds, EGP 4bn in three-year bonds, an additional three-year bond tender worth EGP 15bn with a variable yield, and a five-year bond tender valued at EGP 3bn.

Banks operating in the Egyptian market remain the primary investors in treasury bills and bonds, which the government issues regularly to finance the state’s general budget deficit.

These treasury bills and bonds are offered through 15 banks participating in the Primary Dealers system in the primary market. Participating banks subsequently resell portions of the issues on the secondary market to local and foreign individual and institutional investors.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

