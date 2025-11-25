Doha: Qatar National Bank (QNB) has completed the country's first-ever native digital bond issuance, raising USD 500 million in what is being described as the largest transaction of its kind by a financial institution in the Middle East and Africa.

The three-year floating-rate bond was issued through HSBC's Orion platform, a leading blockchain-based digital assets system operated under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). QNB said the move marks a significant step toward adopting digital asset technologies across the region.

In a statement, the bank said the issuance aligns with its strategy to diversify funding sources and tap into new markets through innovative digital financing tools. It added that the deal demonstrates strong confidence from global investors in QNB's financial position and long-term strategy.

HSBC acted as the sole bookrunner on the transaction as part of a wider push to bring fully blockchain-based bond issuances to global markets.

The bond was structured with support from leading international law firms, reflecting what QNB described as a high level of governance and regulatory rigour. HSBC Orion is currently the world's largest digital bond platform by issuance volume in 2025 and remains the only one to have successfully processed digital bonds for issuers in the Middle East.

QNB said the collaboration - combining HSBC's global expertise with the bank's strong regional presence - lays the groundwork for digital assets to play a central role in the financial landscape of Qatar and the wider region, supporting innovation, market transparency and digital transformation in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The digital bonds were issued under QNB's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program and are expected to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which will also facilitate licensing for trading digital debt notes.

Global investors will be able to access the bonds via HKMA accounts, Euroclear, Clearstream, or by joining the HSBC Orion platform directly.

Noor Mohammed Al Naimi, Senior Executive Vice President for Treasury and Financial Institutions at QNB, said the issuance represents "a key component of QNB's strategy to diversify financing and expand its funding base", adding that the bank intends to remain a leader in adopting transformative technologies.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC Qatar, said QNB's pioneering issuance helps lay the foundation for embedding digital assets into the region's financial markets. He noted that the deal highlights HSBC's role in enabling capital markets to become "more intelligent, transparent and interconnected".

