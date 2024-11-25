Dangote Cement Plc has received application for the Series I bond issuance of up to N100 billion.

The cement company sold the corporate debt instrument under its N300 billion bond programme approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It was disclosed that the paper was sold to qualified institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The minimum subscription for the paper to be issued in two tenors of seven years and 10 years is N5 million and N1,000 thereafter.

The fixed-rate senior unsecured bond is being sold to investors through book build and it opened on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, and closed on Friday, November 22, 2024.

According to Dangote Cement, which has the capacity to produce about 52 Mta, the notes are callable after two from the date of issuance of the lower maturity and three years for the longer-dated bond.

The cement manufacturer has chosen to go to the capital market for cheaper funds to refinance its existing debts and to run the operations of the business.

