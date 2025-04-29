NIGERIA’S moves for reinclusion into JP Morgan’s Emerging Market Debt Index (EMBI) have sparked optimism among analysts, who believe the move will attract significant foreign investment inflows, boost market liquidity, and enhance the country’s credibility in the global financial landscape.

The development is expected to create a positive ripple effect on the nation’s economy, particularly in the fixed income market, as investors seek to tap into the potential growth opportunities in the region’s largest economy.

Nigeria has started discussions for re-admission into JP Morgan’s Local Currency Emerging Market Debt Index, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The announcement was made during the recently concluded Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, D.C.

The country was removed from the index nearly a decade ago following concerns over foreign exchange liquidity, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced market control measures that hindered foreign investors’ ability to track Nigeria’s weight in the index.

However, the DMO stated that recent reforms have improved dollar liquidity, potentially restoring Nigeria’s eligibility.

Over the past year, under new leadership, the CBN has launched several market-oriented initiatives aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in the foreign exchange market.

Among these is the introduction of the Electronic FX Matching System (EFEMS), designed to enhance price discovery and reduce information gaps.

The reforms have helped rebuild investor confidence and restore the institutional credibility of the CBN, which had been strained under previous administrations. International bodies, including the IMF, have praised Nigeria’s commitment to unifying its exchange rate system, while credit rating agencies have highlighted the policy adjustments and enhanced liquidity in recent assessments.

“If Nigeria secures re-inclusion, it could act as a major catalyst for renewed foreign investment into the country’s local currency bond market,“ say analysts from CSL Research.

Institutional investors that benchmark against JP Morgan’s index may be prompted to reallocate funds to Nigeria, bolstering capital inflows and signaling increased global confidence in the government’s reform agenda.

Nonetheless, analysts warn that risks remain. Nigeria’s heavy dependence on oil — accounting for roughly 88 per cent of foreign exchange earnings over the past five years — means that volatility in crude oil prices and domestic production could threaten recent gains. A sustained drop in oil revenues could strain dollar liquidity once again and dampen foreign investor appetite.

