The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, will on Saturday deliver the lecture at the 2025 edition of the annual national reunion conference of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA).

At the conference scheduled to take place at the Oduduwa Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Adeniyi will give a discourse on cross border trade and security.

A statement signed by the chairman of the planning committee, Professor Sirajudeen Obayopo and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ibrahim Fagbenro, stated that Adeniyi, an OAU alumnus, would speak on the topic, ‘Cross Border Trade and Security Implications On the Nigerian Economy: Taking Advantage of Global Trade Dynamics’.

According to the statement, the three-day conference, running from Friday (today) to Sunday, promises a rich array of activities aimed at fostering intellectual discourse, networking and community engagement.

The event is expected to be graced by the Osun State governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, as the special guest of honour; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, as the royal father of the day; the Managing Director, Starling Global and Ideal Limited, Dr Muritadha Adeyemi Adeniji, chairman of the occasion; and the OAU Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, as the host.

Others expected at the reunion include Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN; Vice-Chancellor of Summit University, Offa, Professor Musa Aibinu; and the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun (FUHSI), Professor Akeem Lasisi.

The conference, the statement said, would kick off with a Jumat service today to be led by the Chief Imam of OAU, Professor Abubakar Sanusi, followed by a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the institution and networking dinner featuring UNIFEMGA Investors Forum 2.0, to be hosted by the chairman of the association’s Board of Trustees and Pro-Chancellor of the Summit University, Offa, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti.

Other slated events include the UNIFEMGA Investors’ Forum which offers entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their businesses to potential investors.

“The reunion activities will also include a reception for all delegates, students’ picnic, presentation of scholarship grants, Annual General Meeting, students empowerment programme, keep-fit exercises and novelty matches among branches,” the statement said.

Reflecting on the uniqueness of the reunion, UNIFEMGA National President, Alhaji Mohammed Buari, noted its alignment with the commencement of his tenure, expressing optimism that all delegates would have a fun-filled conference.

“With over 300 delegates, including those from the Diaspora already registered, the 2025 national reunion conference promises to be a gathering of minds committed to progress and unity,” the statement added.

