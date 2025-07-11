South Africa will soon be celebrating the invaluable contribution women have made in driving the country forward. However, the intersection of financial strain and domestic abuse is a crisis that demands urgent attention.

Research consistently shows that economic hardship exacerbates violence against women, particularly within marriages and partnerships.

But why are women disproportionately affected, and what does this mean for South Africa, where unemployment has surged past 32%, with another 250,000 jobs lost in the first quarter of 2024 alone?

The link between economic stress and domestic violence

Economic stress is a well-documented trigger for domestic violence. Studies from around the world, including South Africa, indicate that financial instability increases tensions in households, leading to higher rates of intimate partner violence (IPV).

The reasons are multifaceted:



- Loss of income and unemployment heighten frustration and aggression, particularly in patriarchal societies where men tie their self-worth to being providers.



- Women’s financial dependence on abusive partners makes it harder to leave violent relationships.



- Increased alcohol abuse, often linked to joblessness, further escalates domestic violence.

A World Bank study (2022) found that for every 1% increase in male unemployment in South Africa, reports of domestic violence rose by 2.3%. This correlation is alarming in a country where one in five women has experienced physical violence from a partner (Stats SA, 2023).

A destructive relationship stressor

While all marriages face stressors — infidelity, health crises, parenting challenges — financial strain is uniquely destructive. Research from the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) suggests that money-related conflicts are the leading cause of marital breakdown in South Africa, surpassing even infidelity in some cases.

Yael Geffen, CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty and a single mother who rose to leadership while raising a young son, speaks candidly about the pressures women face: “When I became CEO, my son was only four years old. The societal expectation was that I should choose either to be a mother or a leader. But why should women have to make that choice?

Her experience underscores a harsh reality – women who lack economic autonomy are far more vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

Systemic disadvantage

The economic crisis does not affect men and women equally. South African women face systemic disadvantages that make them more vulnerable:



- Gender pay gap: Women earn 23-35% less than men for the same work (Stats SA, 2023).



- Only 10% of top executive roles in JSE-listed companies are held by women (Businesswomen’s Association SA, 2023).



- Unpaid care work: Women spend four times more hours on unpaid care (childcare, cooking, cleaning) than men (ILO, 2022). This limits their ability to seek full-time employment or escape abusive situations.



- Higher unemployment rates: Women’s unemployment sits at 36%, compared to 32% for men (Quarterly Labour Force Survey, Q1 2024).



- Black women are the worst affected, with rural unemployment nearing 50%.



- Limited access to assets: Only 13% of women own property in their name (SA Women’s Property Network, 2023). Without assets, leaving an abusive partner becomes nearly impossible.

Geffen adds: “When women don’t own property or have savings, they’re trapped. I was fortunate to have a career that allowed me financial freedom, but most women aren’t that lucky. We need systemic change – better maternity policies, equal pay, and real support for single mothers.”

Women’s Month

With over 250,000 jobs lost in early 2024 and no significant economic recovery in sight, women are being pushed deeper into poverty and danger. The government’s response has been insufficient:



- GBV shelters remain underfunded.



- Economic relief programs do not specifically target women-led households.



- Legal protections (like the Domestic Violence Act) are poorly enforced, especially in low-income areas.

Activists argue that economic justice is gender justice. Solutions must include:



- Expanding social grants for women in abusive situations.



- Enforcing equal pay laws and supporting women-led businesses.



- Investing in job creation for women in high-growth sectors.

Geffen says as we enter Women’s Month, South Africa must confront the brutal reality that financial strain is fuelling a hidden epidemic of gender-based violence.

“Women are not just victims of abuse – they are victims of an economy, effectively a government, that undervalues their labour, underpays their work, and overlooks their suffering.

“If the government is serious about ending GBV, it must address the economic roots of the crisis. Because for thousands of women, poverty isn’t just about empty wallets – it’s a life-and-death trap.”

