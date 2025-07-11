The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a series of vehicle recalls affecting models from Volkswagen, Volvo, and Toyota, citing safety defects that could lead to serious injury or vehicle failure.

Volkswagen Golf models affected by seat belt defect

Volkswagen South Africa is recalling 159 units of its Golf 8 R 2.0 TSI DSG and Golf 8 GTI 2.0 TSI DSG models, sold between 16 April and 30 June 2025.

The recall relates to a defect in the front passenger seat belt, which may not be properly attached due to a fault in the sewing process.

The NCC warns that this could significantly reduce the effectiveness of the seat belt in a collision, increasing the risk of serious or fatal injuries.

Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrids recalled for brake issue

Volvo Cars South Africa is recalling 26 XC90 plug-in hybrid vehicles (model years 2025–2026) over concerns with the braking system.

The defect may temporarily disable braking functionality when the vehicle is in ‘B’ mode or One Pedal Drive mode after extended downhill coasting.

The malfunction could lead to collisions and pose a significant safety risk to occupants and other road users.

Over 6,700 Hino 500 trucks recalled for parking brake issue

Toyota South Africa has issued a recall affecting a combined 6,739 Hino 500 trucks. This includes 6,662 Hino 500 SKD units sold between 11 May 2017 and 14 December 2023, and 77 Hino 500 CBU units sold between 31 May 2018 and 25 December 2024.

The trucks were either supplied with an incorrect cage bolt spanner or lacked the tool entirely.

While the parking brake still functions, it cannot be released without the correct tool, posing potential operational issues.

NCC urges urgent vehicle inspections

Acting NCC Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the commission is engaging manufacturers for further details and urged all affected consumers to immediately book their vehicles for inspection at approved dealerships. These checks will be carried out at no cost to the vehicle owners.

The NCC has noted a recent rise in motor vehicle recalls and is monitoring the situation closely.

