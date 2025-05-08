Saudi Arabia's integrated utility ACWA Power posted a 44% increase in Q1 2025 net profit to 427 million riyals ($114 million) on higher operating income and lower impairment loss on Noor 3 CSP IPP in Morocco by SAR 138 million

The result came above analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 348 million, according to data provider LSEG.

On a quarterly basis, however, profit slipped 15% from SAR 502 million.

Revenue improved to SAR 1.96 billion versus SAR 1.25 billion in the year-ago period.

Net impairment charges were SAR 7.40 million, narrowed from SAR 145.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com