The UAE's AD Ports Group has reported Q1 2025 net profit attributable to owners of the company at 348 million dirhams ($95 million), up 11% year-on-year.

Analysts had penciled in a mean estimate of AED 370 million in profit for the quarter, according to data provider LSEG.

Revenue grew 18% to AED 4.60 billion and capital expenditure for the quarter fell 25% to AED 954 million.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

