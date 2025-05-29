The Unified Customs Management System also known as B’Odogwu has facilitated N230billion revenue at the Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command since its commencement in October 2024.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), of the Command, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) described B’Odogwu as a Nigerian digital technology that has come to change the narrative in Customs operations.

He acknowledged that the new technology was not without challenges, but noted that over 90 per cent of the challenges have been resolved.

“PTML being the pilot command of the platform, I will say that over 90 percent of the challenges that will be envisaged in other areas are been resolved here. So going to TINCAN and going to APAPA, they won’t be any technical issue. Yes, they may have stakeholder issues. Either those that refuse to come into the platform or those are not bringing good declarations. This is because B’odogwu is a more robust and more secure platform with some AI features that can help you to do a proper classification of things. and has some features that is not in NICIS, ” he said.

Comptroller Daniyan commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi for having the confidence to go ahead with the initiative, which he said has today become the pride of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Daniyan said “B’Odogwu is working and its working for us, we have realised over N230 billion so far on the platform. If its not working with you, it means you are not doing the right thing.

“Now, we can only say, “Yes, this is our baby”. It’s our baby because we don’t need a third party to do anything for us. It is fully Nigerian, unlike the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS) when you have issues you will have to translate and then send to a foreign country before the problem can be solved.

“All this could not have happened without the CGC.We must acknowledge that he is a man of vision. He is a man that wants to leave his footprints in the sands of time. He’s a man that has a goal.

“He sees custom, not of today, but of the future. And he feels that, how do we save the Nigerian government huge amount of money that is going to foreigners.

“This means that Customs is not only helping Nigeria to realise money, but also save money,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the president of SCAN, Moses Ebosele commended the CAC for his open-door policy and thanked him for the cordial relationship between PTML Customs Command and journalists.

