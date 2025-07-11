DOHA: Dukhan Bank (a Qatari public shareholding company) announced an update to the shareholders’ eligibility date for interim dividends to July 16, 2025.

In a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website on Thursday, the bank explained that this amendment is in line with Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) Board Decision No. (7) of 2023, as amended by Decision No. 5 of 2024 and Circular No. 5 of 2024.

Dukhan Bank’s net profits increased by 3.5 percent during the first half of 2025, reaching QR811.3m, compared to QR 784.1m during the same period last year.

