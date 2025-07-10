Qatar - QNB Group posted a half yearly net profit of QR8.4bn, up 3% on the same period last year.



Net profit before Pillar Two Taxes reached QR9.1bn, an increase of 11% compared to June 2024.



Operating income increased by 8% to reach QR21.8bn, which reflects the Group’s ability to maintain successful growth across a range of revenue sources.



QNB Group’s Board of Directors yesterday approved the financial results for the six months period that ended on June 30.



Further, the Board of Directors approved an interim cash dividend distribution of 35% of the nominal share value (QR0.35 per share), payable to eligible shareholders as at the close of trading on July 17.



The proposed interim cash dividend distribution is subject to approval by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB). With this second year of interim cash dividends, QNB has proudly established a leading trend by declaring interim cash dividends aiming to reward its shareholders.



Total assets (as at June 30) reached QR1,354bn, an increase of 7% from June 30, 2024, mainly driven by growth in loans and advances by 9% to reach QR962bn.



Customer deposits increased by 5% to reach QR935bn from June 30, 2024.



QNB Group’s efficiency (cost to income) ratio stood at 23%, which is considered one of the best ratios among large financial institutions in the MEA region.



The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans stood at 2.9% as at 30 June 2025, one of the lowest amongst financial institutions in the MEA region, reflecting the high quality of the Group’s loan book and the effective management of credit risk.



In addition, loan loss coverage ratio stood at 100%, which reflects the prudent approach adopted by the Group towards non-performing loans.



Total equity increased to QR119bn, up 8% on June 2024. Earnings per share reached QR0.85.



QNB Group’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at June 30 amounted to 19.2%.



Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at June 30 amounted to 151% and 103% respectively. These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the QCB and Basel III reforms requirements.



QNB Group is one of the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.



QNB Group’s presence spans some 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, over 5,000 ATMs supported by more than 31,000 staff.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).