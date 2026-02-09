Riyadh - The net profits attributable to the shareholders of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef) fell by 12.01% to SAR 855.31 million in 2025 from SAR 972.02 million in 2024.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 5.08 last year, versus EGP 5.78 at the end of December 2024, according to the financial results.

Net sales retreated by 19.25% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 8.10 billion in 2025 from SAR 10.03 billion.

Luberef’s net profits hit SAR 745.53 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, while the revenues amounted to SAR 6.53 billion.

Cash Dividends

The group’s board members recommended cash dividends valued at SAR 588.91 million to 168.26 million eligible shares for the second half (H2) of 2025.

Luberef is expected to disburse a dividend of SAR 3.50 per share.

