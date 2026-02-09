Abu Dhabi - National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) announced a strong set of financial results for 2025, posting 10% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at AED 28.81 billion, versus AED 26.26 billion.

Net profits surged 29% YoY to cross the AED 4 billion mark, on the back of operational efficiencies, margin expansion, and a favorable business mix.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to equity holders increased to AED 4.29 last year from AED 3.55 in 2024.

In 2025, the group’s awarded projects reached AED 19.50 billion, building up a solid backlog of AED 57.90 billion. NMDC continues to diversify its pipeline, which surpassed AED 109 billion.

Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC, added: “Our solid financial results for 2025 mark a year of meaningful progress and operational milestones, adding another memorable chapter of resilient growth to our 50-year legacy.”

“Looking ahead, NMDC Group continues to execute a strategy focused on creating value by leveraging our experience and unique offering in high-potential markets to optimize operational efficiency and maintain its growing profitability,” Zaghloul added.

The board members proposed a 20% YoY increase in cash dividends to AED 844.40 million in 2025, representing AED 1 per share, pending the approval of the upcoming annual general assembly meeting.

At the end of September 2025, NMDC logged an annual growth of 26% in net profit after tax to AED 2.76 billion, compared with AED 2.19 billion.

