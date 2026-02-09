Arab Finance: Sharkia National Food Company witnessed a 183.982% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax in 2025, achieving EGP 799,592, compared to EGP 281,564, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.004 from EGP 0.001.

Revenues amounted to EGP 17.371 million last year, up from EGP 17.265 million in 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, Sharkia National Food Company turned profitable with EGP 336,470, compared to net losses of EGP 2.548 million in H1 2024.