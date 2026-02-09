Arab Finance: North Upper Egypt for Development and Agricultural Production (NUDAP) saw a 176.232% year-on-year (YoY) increase in 2025 net losses, suffering EGP 12.160 million from EGP 4.402 million in 2024, the financial results showed.

Loss per share increased to EGP 0.192 last year from EGP 0.069 at the end of December 2024.

However, the company has not reported any operating revenues for 2025.

It is worth noting that the company registered operating revenues of EGP 23.915 million in 2024.