Arab Finance: Net profits after tax of the Canal Shipping Agencies increased by 12% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.009 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, versus EGP 900.409 million, the financial results indicated.

This growth in net profit was driven by increased returns on the company’s investments in Port Said and Damietta container handling business.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 3.365 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 3.001 a year earlier.

Net sales reached EGP 81.219 million in H1 FY2025/2026, an annual growth of 31% from EGP 62.018 million.

In FY2024/2025, the EGX-listed company posted 39% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 1 billion, compared to EGP 726.370 million.