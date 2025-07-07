Dubai – Taaleem Holdings logged net profits valued at AED 242.25 million in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual rise of 7.60% from AED 225.19 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.24 in 9M-24/25, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.23 at the end of May 2024, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the revenues surged by 18.50% YoY to AED 984.17 million at the end of May 2025 from AED 830.72 million.

Financials for Q3-23/24

In the third quarter (Q3) of FY24/25, Taaleem Holdings generated lower net profits at AED 82.02 million, compared to AED 86.37 million a year earlier.

Revenues hiked to AED 335.42 million in Q3-24/25 from AED 282.07 million in Q3-23/24, while the EPS dropped AED 0.08 from AED 0.09.

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem Holdings, commented on the group’s performance: “We accelerated investment across our platform, with CAPEX reaching AED 600.30 million, or 61% of operating revenue, as we invested in acquisitions, new schools, and existing schools.”

“This was supported by an increase in total debt to AED 551.20 million, in line with our growth strategy, while our financial position remains strong with net debt at just AED 17.40 million,” Williamson added.

“We have the asset-light acquisition of KFG, poised to benefit from rising demand in the early education segment while maintaining financial prudence. With our acquisitions and expansions on track, we remain firmly focused on expanding our impact across the UAE’s education landscape.”

