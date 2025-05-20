Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund, posted a net profit attributable to the owners of 53.2 billion dirhams ($14.5 billion) for the full-year 2024, compared to AED 50.34 billion in the previous year.

Revenue grew nearly 13% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 349.6 billion while assets rose to AED 774 billion compared with AED 701 billion for FY 2023.

ICD’s portfolio spans across sectors. It owns Emirates airline and has stakes in various top companies including Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emaar Properties and Emirates National Oil Co.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com