Arab Finance: AMAN Holding, a Raya Holding portfolio company, has closed the third securitization issuance by AMAN Securitization, with a total value of EGP 665.5 million, according to a press release.

On behalf of AMAN Consumer Finance, AMAN Securitization completed the issuance, with CI Capital acting as the financial advisor, lead arranger, general coordinator, issuance manager, and placement agent for the transaction.

This offering aligns with the group’s successful securitization program, highlighting its commitment to expanding its financing portfolio and contributing to the national economy.

Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at Aman Holding, stated: “Since the launch of our securitization program, we have successfully completed issuances totaling nearly EGP 9.7 billion to date, which stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainable growth and to contributing to the development of Egypt’s non-banking financial sector.”

Moghazi continued: “We remain committed throughout 2025 to implementing our strategy of diversifying funding sources and enhancing financial transparency, supporting market stability, and aligning with the aspirations of the national economy.”

On his part, Amr Helal, CEO (Sell-Side) of the Investment Bank at CI Capital, commented: "This issuance also affirms our ability to provide our clients with diverse and innovative investment solutions.”

“CI Capital has effectively concluded seven securitized bond issuances for Aman since 2023, strongly indicating the solid partnership between the two companies. He expressed his aspiration to enhance strategic cooperation between the two companies further, considering Aman one of CI Capital's most significant partners,” Helal added.

Meanwhile, Zaki Hashem & Partners served as the legal advisor, while United Auditors for Audit, Tax, Financial Consultancy and Services acted as the financial auditor.