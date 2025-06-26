Arab Finance: Madinet Masr’s investment platform Secure Assets for Fixed Earnings (SAFE) managed transactions at a combined value of nearly EGP 300 million in less than six months, according to a press release.

Since its launch in December 2024, SAFE facilitated the sale of more than 5,600 property shares and attracted over 65,000 users within its first six months of operation.

Starting from the second month, over 3,500 investors have begun earning monthly rental yields, with average annual returns of 10%, many of which are linked to the USD exchange rate.

In line with Madinet Masr's strategy, the platform is currently expanding access to real estate ownership, offering entry points starting at EGP 50,000 per share.

This contributed to bolstering financial inclusion, enabling wealth creation, and driving long-term sustainable development.

The app is among the first companies to apply under the Financial Regulatory Authority's (FRA) initiative to regulate the fractional real estate market.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said: "SAFE embodies our vision for delivering innovative concepts that revolutionize real estate market by pioneering fractional ownership in Egypt. It reflects our strategic ambition to reshape the future of property investment by making it more inclusive, accessible, and digitally enabled."

He added: "As it evolves, the application will continue to empower individuals to build wealth through accessible and smart real estate investment solutions with a robust pipeline of projects valued at over EGP 1 billion expected within its first year."

For his part, Salah Katamish, Senior Vice President of Investment & Strategy at Madinet Masr, commented: "The early numbers show a clear and growing demand for flexible, high-yielding, and trustworthy property-backed investments. We are currently expanding our property pipeline and introducing new features, further enhancing the application’s value propositions.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).