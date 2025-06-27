Riyadh – The board of Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) announced cash dividends worth SAR 362.56 million, equivalent to 5% of its share capital, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

Sipchem will pay SAR 0.50 per share for 725.12 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and disbursement dates for the H1-25 dividends will be 3 and 17 July 2025, respectively.

During the first three months (3M) of 2025, the Saudi company registered an annual rise of 7.60% in net profit to SAR 195.30 million, compared to SAR 181.50 million.

