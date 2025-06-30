Arab Finance: Alexandria Mineral Oils Company’s (AMOC) board of directors has approved the estimated planning budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, as per a disclosure.

Under the new budget, the company targets to achieve net profits after tax of EGP 1.094 billion in FY 2025/2026.

It also set its net sales at EGP 37.332 billion for the July 2025-June 2026 period.

AMOC is an Egypt-based company that operates in the petroleum industry.

The company specializes in the production of essential mineral oils, paraffin wax and its derivatives, naphtha, and butane, as well as distributes and markets them in Egypt and abroad.