Arab Finance: valU has closed its 16th securitized bond issuance, raising EGP 858.9 million in collaboration with EFG Hermes, a subsidiary of EFG Holding, as per a disclosure.

This is the sixth issuance under valU’s ongoing EGP 16 billion securitization program.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization, which serves as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the transaction.

It is a 12-month bond with a fixed interest rate and has been rated Prime 1 (sf).

valU has also submitted a request to the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for approval of a new short-term multi-issuance securitization program valued at EGP 10 billion.

The program, backed by portfolios worth EGP 13 billion over two years, is planned to include up to nine issuances.

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, transaction manager, bookrunner, underwriter, and arranger.

Arab African International Bank (AAIB) served as the underwriter and custodian.

Arab Banking Cooperation (ABC) and Industrial Development Bank (IDB) were subscribers to the issuance.

Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisor, and Baker Tilly as auditor.