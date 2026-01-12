Arab Finance: Egypt will receive €1 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) from the European Union (EU) in the coming days, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas revealed.

In her meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Kallas stated that Egypt is and will remain a strategic partner for the EU.

She also stressed the EU’s aspiration to foster bilateral relations and maintain coordination on political files of mutual concern.

“Our partnership is delivering: the next €1 billion in EU macro financial assistance to strengthen Egypt’s economy and its reform agenda is on its way,” Kallas said on the X platform.

On his part, El-Sisi emphasized the need to strengthen trade and investment relations between the two parties, in light of the promising investment opportunities available in Egypt.

In April 2025, the European Parliament approved €4 billion of the EU's MFA package for Egypt.

The EU’s total support package for Egypt amounts to €7.4 billion and is set to be disbursed through 2027.

In December 2024, the European Commission approved €1 billion in funding under the first phase, worth €5 billion under the MFA.