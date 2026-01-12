Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced the successful drilling of four exploratory wells in the Western Desert, in line with its efforts to maximize domestic production and reduce the import bill.

The exploratory wells are expected to have a daily production capacity of nearly 4,500 barrels of crude oil and 2.6 million cubic feet of natural gas.

The discoveries were achieved by Khalda Petroleum Company, Tharwa Petroleum Company, and Borg El Arab Petroleum Company.

Tharwa Petroleum unveiled a discovery at the EAS Z-3 well in the East Abu Sennan area, with an initial production rate of nearly 1,500 barrels of oil a day.

Moreover, Khalda Petroleum made two discoveries with a daily output exceeding 1,500 barrels of crude oil, in addition to around 1.7 million cubic feet of gas, from the wells of Sultan S-1X RC and Alex NW-1X.

Finally, Borg El Arab Petroleum achieved a discovery at the AS Z-2X well in the Abu Sennan Development Area, with the test results revealing production rates of about 1,305 barrels of oil per day. This is in addition to 900,000 cubic feet of associated gas per day.