The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) tightened the price on its $800 million Tier 1 perpetual non-call 6-year bond to 6.375%, after initially marketing the 144A/Reg S notes with price thoughts in the 6.875% area.

The first reset date is July 10, 2031, with a margin of +234.3 basis points.

Books were in excess of $2 billion, excluding JLM interest.

NBK is the guarantor, with a rating of A1 (stable) by Moody’s, A (stable) by S&P and A+ (stable) by Fitch. The issuance is expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s.

Proceeds will be used to support its Tier 1 Capital and for its general corporate purposes.

Banks mandated include Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Global Coordinators, along with ADCB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Kamco Invest and National Bank of Kuwait as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.

The issuance will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

