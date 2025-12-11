UAE – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the New Development Bank’s (NDB) $50 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) program to its exchange, reinforcing NDB’s access to global capital markets.

This listing will also support Dubai’s role as a leading international hub for sustainable finance and cross-border capital flows, according to a press release.

Rated “AA” by Fitch and “AA+” by S&P, the program offers a flexible and efficient framework to issue debt instruments to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects. This will also include its member countries as well as other emerging markets and developing economies.

The multi-listing of the EMTN program, including Nasdaq Dubai, aims at expanding NDB’s presence in its member countries and supporting their financial platforms.

Monale Ratsoma, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the NDB, commented: “Listing on the Nasdaq Dubai Exchange provides NDB with access to a deep and diverse investor base, enabling the Bank to mobilize long-term capital for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in our member countries.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai, said: “This milestone reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading platform for global development finance and highlights our commitment to enabling capital flows that drive economic progress, environmental resilience, and long-term value creation.”

Established by the BRICS nations in 2015, NDB is a multilateral institution aimed at mobilizing resources for projects that support economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. Its mandate spans clean energy, transport networks, water and sanitation, digital infrastructure, and other long-term development priorities.

In October 2021, the UAE became a member of NDB, subscribing capital of $556 million and enhancing the bank’s financial strength, global reach, and commitment to innovation in sustainable development.

Nasdaq Dubai recently welcomed the listing of a $500 million floating-rate bond issued by Bank of China Dubai Branch.

