LONDON - Germany's 10-year government bond yield ​was slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of the release of the minutes from the Federal ⁠Reserve's December meeting, having dropped to a three-week low the day before in holiday-thinned trading.

Germany's ⁠benchmark 10-year Bund ‌yield was up just over 1 basis point at 2.84%. It fell to 2.824% on Monday, its lowest since December 8, after ⁠rising to a nine-month high of 2.917% last week.

Most 10-year bond yields across the region were also rising slightly after a drop on Monday .

Attention on Tuesday was set to fall on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December ⁠policy meeting.

At that meeting, the ​Fed lowered the target range for the Fed funds rate by a quarter-point to 3.5%-3.75%, although two policymakers ‍dissented, preferring no change to interest rates.

"We expect the minutes to the December meeting to ​note ongoing disagreement among FOMC participants about the appropriate policy path over the near term," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

Markets are pricing in just 4 basis points of easing at the Fed's January meeting, implying around a 15% chance of a rate cut. The next rate cut is not fully priced until June.

In contrast to the Fed, markets are not pricing in any policy action from the European Central Bank at all in 2026.

Influential ECB rate-setter Isabel Schnabel said last ⁠week that she expects no interest rate hike in ‌the foreseeable future. Earlier in the month, Schnabel had said she expected the next move from the ECB to be a hike, pushing up borrowing costs across ‌the region.

Germany's ⁠two-year yield, which is sensitive to changes in ECB policy expectations, was little changed on Tuesday ⁠at 2.12%.

