BM Consumer Finance (Souhoola) has completed a securitization bond issue totaling EGP 585 million for CI Capital, with the transferred portfolio valued at EGP 732 million, according to an emailed press release.

The issuance comes in three tranches, each received a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS).

The first valued at EGP 390 million, carrying a tenor of 12 months, while the second is worth EGP 150 million and holds a tenor of 24 months, with a rating of A+.

The third tranche is valued at EGP 44.5 million, with a tenor of 36 months and a rating of A-.

Ahmed El-Shanawany, CEO of Souhoola, said: “This issuance represents a pivotal step in implementing our strategy to diversify and expand funding sources and strengthen our capital base. It supports our expansion plans, market share growth, and the continued provision of innovative financing solutions to serve a broader customer base.”

Fady Elias, Chief Financial Officer at Souhoola, added: “Souhoola’s second securitization is a clear extension of our strategy to build a balanced and sustainable financing structure, allowing us to recycle liquidity and optimize capital usage in line with the regulations and guidance of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority.”

Elias mentioned: “This has directly impacted the company’s financial performance, with profits in Q3 2025 increasing fivefold compared to the same period last year. The balance sheet grew by 64.6% compared to the end of 2024, while the client portfolio grew by 71%, confirming the strength of our business model and our ability to continue growing in the consumer finance market.”

CI Capital and the Commercial International Bank (CIB) acted as financial advisor, arranger, global coordinator, issue manager, and bookrunner for the transaction.

Baker Tilly acted as the financial auditor, and Alieldean Weshahi & Partners served as the legal advisor.

