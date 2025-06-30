Riyadh - The board of Nayifat Finance Company approved cash dividends valued at SAR 39.28 million, representing 3.30% of the company’s SAR 1.20 billion capital, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 and Q1-25.

The Saudi-listed firm will distribute a dividend of SAR 0.33 per share for 119.04 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends are set to be 10 and 29 July 2025, respectively.

As of 31 March 2025, Nayifat Finance logged 37.07% higher net profit at SAR 23.54 million, versus SAR 17.17 million in the same period a year ago.

