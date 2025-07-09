Riyadh – United Electronics Company (eXtra) recorded net profits worth SAR 227.90 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 13.68% from SAR 200.47 million in H1-24.

The sales hiked by 10.35% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 3.86 billion in H1-25 from SAR 3.50 billion, according to interim financial results.

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, the earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 2.85 from SAR 2.51 in H1-24.

Financial Results for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, eXtra generated 16.79% higher net profit at SAR 124.50 million, compared to SAR 106.60 million in Q2-24.

Revenues surged by 10.58% YoY to SAR 2.12 billion in April-June 2025 from SAR 1.92 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profit dropped by 20.35% in Q2-24 from SAR 103.44 million in Q1-25, while sales fell by 22.06% from SAR 1.74 billion.

