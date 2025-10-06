U Consumer Finance (Valu), MENA’s leading fintech platform, completed its 18th securitized bond issuance at EGP 1.09 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

The transaction, executed in cooperation with EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company, represents Valu’s second issuance under its EGP 10 billion securitization program.

The issuance was split into two tranches, both offering fixed interest rates.

Tranche A raised EGP 767.13 million and carried a 12-month term, with a credit rating of (sf)P1.

Meanwhile, the tranche B amounted to EGP 328.77 million, holding an 18-month term and a credit rating of (sf)A-.

Last August, Valu closed its 17th securitized bond issuance at EGP 460.70 million under its EGP 10 billion program.

