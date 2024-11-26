KUWAIT CITY: Banking sources revealed that the total value of loans held by customers whose Kuwaiti citizenship has been revoked currently stands at nearly 12 million dinars. These loans, spanning personal, consumer, and installment financing, are unevenly distributed across banks, reflecting each institution’s market share in individual lending.

The sources clarified that this figure does not account for the most recent batches of 3,200 individuals whose nationalities were withdrawn, suggesting the loan value could rise significantly shortly.

Banks retain the right to freeze deposits and assets of affected customers, if available, and to deduct installments while withholding remaining balances. This action aligns with directives to block the accounts and transactions of those impacted by the nationality revocation.

The classification of these customers varies across banks, ranging from "VIP" and distinguished clients to ordinary clients. However, the majority of individuals in this group are salaried employees with limited assets. The lists also include a small percentage of divorced clients and those receiving bonuses from the Ministry of Social Affairs, though these cases account for less than 1% of the affected borrowers.

As financial institutions navigate this complex situation, the implications for the banking sector remain significant, especially as the number of affected individuals continues to grow.

