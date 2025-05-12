RIYADH — MBC Group has signed a land transfer agreement with Diriyah Company to develop its new regional headquarters in Diriyah, marking a major step in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become a global media and cultural hub.



The new headquarters will serve as a center for content production, creative innovation, and entertainment, positioning MBC in the heart of Diriyah’s emerging Media and Innovation District.



The agreement includes plans to construct advanced studios, corporate offices, and an immersive visitor experience center.



The development forms part of the broader Diriyah giga-project, a $18.6 billion initiative aimed at transforming Diriyah into one of the world’s premier cultural destinations.



Once complete, the project will include world-class venues such as the Royal Diriyah Opera House and Diriyah Arena, along with luxury hotels, restaurants, retail districts, and educational institutions.



Commenting on the agreement, Minister of Tourism and Secretary General of Diriyah Company, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, described the partnership as a “powerful statement of intent,” underscoring Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global center for storytelling and creative exchange.



MBC Group Chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim said the new headquarters will support the Kingdom’s strategic vision to elevate the media and entertainment sector. “This move strengthens our commitment to local content creation and positions MBC as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s creative industries,” he said.



Mike Sneesby, CEO of MBC Group, emphasized the project's alignment with MBC’s long-term goals, noting: “We are proud to be part of Diriyah’s evolution into a world-class cultural capital. Our new complex will be a space where creativity, content, and talent thrive.”



Diriyah Company CEO Jerry Inzerillo welcomed MBC as the first flagship tenant of the Media and Innovation District launched earlier this year, highlighting the project's role in attracting top-tier talent and industry players across media, technology, and the arts.



The designated land plot will be developed under a comprehensive Development Works Agreement.



The move follows MBC’s earlier expansion milestones, including the launch of studios in Al Narjis in 2024 and the opening of its headquarters in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter in 2022. The group currently employs more than 2,000 staff across its platforms. — SG

