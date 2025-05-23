Riyadh – Global leader in networking and security Cisco recently announced a groundbreaking initiative with new AI enterprise HUMAIN in Saudi Arabia to help build the world’s most open, scalable, resilient and cost-efficient AI infrastructure.

The collaboration between Cisco and HUMAIN aims to set a new standard for how AI infrastructure is designed, secured and delivered by combining Cisco’s global expertise with the Kingdom’s bold AI ambitions, according to a press release.

Furthermore, the multi-year initiative aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in digital innovation.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said: “This investment marks a major step forward in scaling world-class AI infrastructure, accelerating innovation, and advancing a thriving AI economy led by Saudi talent, while reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a leading hub for AI in the region and beyond.”

From his part, Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, stated: “This is not just another infrastructure play - it’s an open invitation to the world’s innovators.”

Amin added: “We are democratizing AI at the compute level, ensuring that access to advanced AI is limited only by imagination, not by infrastructure.”

Cisco’s role in building Saudi Arabia’s AI infrastructure goes beyond technology as it brings the scale, security and ecosystem needed to make AI work for the Kingdom’s economy and society.

Chairman and CEO of Cisco, Chuck Robbins, noted: “AI can unlock groundbreaking opportunities for economic growth and innovation, accelerating KSA’s Vision 2030.”

Robbins concluded: “Today marks a new milestone in more than 25 years of partnership with the Kingdom. Together, we are embracing the future and empowering organizations across the public and private sectors to harness the potential of AI and be at the forefront of this revolution.”

