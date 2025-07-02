Qatar has laid out procedures for obtaining the commercial licence for cloud kitchens, a move that is seen to regulate the sector as well as to enhance innovation and support digital ventures in the food industry.



The targets are restaurants seeking expansion without opening new branches; entrepreneurs and investors in the food sector; and delivery companies and food app providers, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said in its social media handle X.



The objectives are to regulate the operation of cloud kitchens within a licensed and secure business environment; ensure food safety and the quality of services provided to consumers; promote innovation and support digital ventures in the food sector; and support digital transformation and develop the infrastructure for logistics services.



Cloud kitchens are establishments dedicated to preparing and marketing food exclusively through online platforms, without the need for dining areas or direct customer interaction. They represent a modern model within the food sector, enabling entrepreneurs to reduce operational costs and expand geographically with speed and efficiency by leveraging technology and delivery services.



To obtain a licence for a cloud kitchen, investors must establish a company and obtain a commercial registration, which can be done through the single window devices portal. The commercial activity listed in both the registration and the licence must be related to food preparation or catering services, said the guidelines and requirements for cloud kitchen licensing, issued by MoCI.



As per the procedures for processing commercial licences for sub-kitchens (within a cloud kitchen), the commercial registration is expected to be granted within one to two days. Along with commercial registration certificate, the establishment phase will see granting of tax identification number, establishment ID and Qatar Chamber member subscription.



An application must be submitted for each internal kitchen through the single window services portal and payment of QR500 commercial license issuance fees.



The MoCI’s guidelines “aims to regulate the process of issuing and granting licences for cloud kitchens within a clear legislative and procedural framework that supports the ease of establishing such facilities, while ensuring compliance with technical, health, and regulatory standards.”



Through this guide, the commercial registration and licensing department seeks to streamline the digital business environment and provide a “unified reference” that facilitates procedures for investors and entrepreneurs, while maintaining the quality and safety of the food services provided. Additionally, the guide offers a comprehensive understanding of the requirements and regulatory controls, thereby helping to reduce procedural errors, improve the efficiency of licence issuance, and strengthen the competitiveness of the food sector in line with national digital transformation objectives.



In addition to procedures and requirements, the MoCI guidelines have set out general and specific conditions that must be adhered to for the licensing and operation of cloud kitchens.



The location must be appropriate for the type of kitchen (segmented or multi-brand); a valid building completion certificate for the site, along with approval from the relevant authority; mandatory compliance with safety and protection requirements, such as civil defence, fire prevention, and industrial ventilation; presence of separate water, electricity, and sewage networks that ensure no impact on public health; site must not be directly connected to permanent residential units or used for residential purposes; and the trade name and commercial registration number must be clearly displayed on the kitchen’s front facade.



The specific requirements include approval from the Technical Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality; final approvals from Civil Defence and relevant health authorities; separation between preparation, cooking, storage, and packaging areas; secure entrance for delivery staff to prevent interaction with preparation areas; and adequate ventilation and facility for the smooth entry and exit of vehicles.

