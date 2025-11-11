MUSCAT: Technology and Innovation Support Centres, better known as TISCs, are key to driving innovation, according to Andrew Czajkowski, Acting Senior Director, IP for Innovators Department at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

At the recent regional meeting for Arab TISCs hosted by the Sultanate of Oman, Czajkowski explained how TISCs and innovation go hand in hand.

“Well-developed intellectual property and innovation ecosystems are essential for enabling inventors, researchers and entrepreneurs to fulfil their potential, create value from their inventions and contribute to social and economic development... Around the world, countries are placing increasing emphasis on intellectual property to sustain growth and prosperity. Those that invest in strengthening their innovation ecosystems, promoting the use of IP and supporting technology-driven enterprises are better placed to thrive in uncertain times”, he said.

The official further added: “Technology and Innovation Support Centres play an important role by providing access to and supporting the effective use of, the vast knowledge contained in the global patent system. TISCs now offer a wide range of services, including patent search and analytics, support for IP management, technology transfer and new product development. These services span the entire innovation cycle, from the spark of an idea to development and commercialisation”.

Significantly, there are now over 1,650 TISCs in 94 countries, Czaijkowski pointed out. “According to our 2024 end-of-year survey, TISCs worldwide received more than 2.25 million inquiries that year”, he noted

In remarks to the Observer, Czajkowski also explained that TISCs currently focus heavily on universities. “Much of our focus is on universities and helping them start thinking about intellectual property early. The first step in innovation is knowing what already exists. Today we trained participants on how to conduct effective patent searches. Patent databases contain 125 to 150 million documents. This is not simple keyword googling; it requires search strategies, knowing where to look and how to analyse results”, he said.

“Students and researchers should be using these large patent databases to get inspired, check if something exists, see how to improve it and ultimately protect it through a patent. Once protected, innovations can be commercialised, generating jobs and economic growth. TISCs play a key role in supporting this process — from idea to product to impact”.

According to Czajkowski, there is currently a TISC at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion’s national IP office, but it needs to be expanded. He noted that the recent meeting aims to help the country strengthen and scale its centres.

