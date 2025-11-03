The Third Economic Forum on Genetic Resources, titled ‘GenoBusiness Forum’, highlighted the fundamentals of natural resources in Dhofar and called for necessary innovation to tap the resources.

The event, held at the Salalah Rotana Resort, was opened under the auspices of Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

Organised by the Oman Centre for Animal and Plant Genetic Resources (MAWARID) in collaboration with Dhofar University, the forum brought scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs from Oman and across the world — including the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Singapore and South Africa — underscoring its global scope and collaborative spirit.

The two-day event focuses on strategies to enhance the economic value of Oman’s genetic resources and promote biodiversity as a foundation for innovation and sustainable industry growth.

Building on its previous editions, the forum serves as a national and international platform for exploring how Oman’s rich biodiversity can be transformed into competitive, high-value industries spanning biotechnology, health, nutrition, cosmetics, perfumes and ecotourism.

In her opening address, Najah bint Mohammed al Rashidiyah, Director-General of the Innovation Centre, emphasised that the forum aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which positions innovation and the knowledge economy at the heart of national progress.

She highlighted that investing in genetic resources represents a practical opportunity to transform Oman’s natural wealth into viable economic ventures, particularly in health, food and biotechnology sectors.

She also pointed to initiatives such as the Manfa’a programme, which empowers innovators to convert their research into successful commercial projects.

“The outcomes of this forum will contribute meaningfully to Oman’s economic diversification and to empowering youth as key drivers of innovation and sustainable growth,” she noted.

Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Yahyai, Director of MAWARID, stressed that the forum coincides with preparations for Oman’s next five-year development plan. He explained that the focus now lies in strengthening national and global partnerships to turn Oman’s genetic resources into sustainable products with both scientific and economic value.

He stated, “We are building a solid foundation for preserving and documenting Oman’s genetic heritage while opening new horizons for research and application in the life sciences.” Citing global innovation trends and recent Nobel-winning research, Dr Al Yahyai expressed confidence that Oman’s genetic assets can become globally competitive products that drive future industries.

He also praised the participation of young Omani innovators, saying: “The new generation is proving that knowledge can indeed be transformed into products, projects and tangible economic value.” In recognition of her exceptional contributions to documenting and preserving Oman’s plant heritage, the forum honoured Dr Shahina Ghazanfar, a distinguished researcher whose work has played a vital role in understanding and conserving Oman’s botanical diversity. Her extensive scientific contributions continue to inspire conservationists and researchers in Oman and beyond.

The opening ceremony featured a presentation titled “From Idea to Market” by Sven van der Vlies and Christian Ramakers from the Netherlands’ PLNT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre. Drawing from their entrepreneurial experience, they outlined practical strategies for transforming innovative concepts into successful businesses, emphasising the role of incubators and accelerators in guiding startups through their growth journey.

The first day of discussions centred on the session “From Nature to the Pharmacy, via the Genome", exploring the immense potential of Omani biodiversity in health, nutrition and sustainable industrial development. Participants discussed how natural resources can be leveraged to develop medical and nutritional products and strengthen bio-based industries.

Another key session, “Innovation in the Field of Food", spotlighted success stories from entrepreneurs and researchers who have turned local natural ingredients into market-ready products, reinforcing the link between scientific innovation and food security.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

