Muscat – In a move to further strengthen Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Ministry of Social Development has announced the establishment of the Oman Entrepreneurship Association. The decision, issued by H E Dr Laila bint Ahmed bin Awad Al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, under ministerial decision No 362/2025, came into effect on October 19. The association has been created in accordance with the Civil Society Law (Royal Decree No 14/2000).

The new organisation will serve as a key platform to encourage innovation and provide specialised expertise that contributes to the enhancement of the national economy.

Its responsibilities include promoting and supporting entrepreneurial initiatives, increasing public awareness of entrepreneurship culture, and submitting proposals aimed at developing legislation related to the sector. The association will also undertake specialised research and analyse labour market trends to guide jobseekers towards viable entrepreneurial pathways.

A 12-member board of directors will oversee the association’s operations, with members serving a two-year term. The founding members will elect the first board during its inaugural meeting.

Funding for the association will be generated through membership fees, approved contributions, proceeds from events and initiatives, and government support, in addition to other resources authorised by the ministry.

Officials affirm that the establishment of the Oman Entrepreneurship Association represents an important step toward empowering the private sector and advancing the growth of small and medium enterprises across the sultanate.

