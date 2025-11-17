MANAH: The First International Conference on Creative Industries and Sustainable Innovation (ICCI-2025) was launched on Sunday, organised by the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) in Nizwa. The event was represented by the College of Creative Industries at the Oman Across Ages Museum.

The two-day conference is being held under the auspices of Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and attended by Dr Said bin Hamad al Rubaie, UTAS President. It has drawn participation from academics, researchers, and creative industry experts from Oman and abroad.

The event reflects the university’s commitment to strengthening a knowledge-based economy with creativity and innovation, in line with Oman Vision 2040, which identifies culture and creative industries as key pillars for sustainable development.

The conference addresses four key themes, focusing on creative and sustainable policy-making within the creative industries, the role of technology and artificial intelligence in enhancing efficiency and sustainability, the integration of creativity to support the circular economy and sustainable growth, and the development of innovative practices across design, media, architecture, and urban planning.

The event features seminars, discussion panels and professional dialogue sessions that explore international best practices, emerging creative economy models, legislative and policy challenges, as well as investment and capacity-building opportunities in the sector. Speakers emphasised the importance of strengthening innovation with ecosystems that support youth talent and entrepreneurship.

Participants from more than ten countries are presenting scientific research papers and delivering interactive workshops in digital media, creative design and artistic entrepreneurship. They are also showcasing research-based initiatives that support youth innovation and institutional partnerships.

The conference will continue tomorrow with additional research presentations, discussions and specialised workshops aimed at fostering collaboration and expanding future prospects in the creative industries domain.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

