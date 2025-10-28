Muscat – This morning, Monday, the Ministry of Labour organised the Fourth Forum for Institutional Innovation and Change Management, marking the conclusion of the third edition of the National System for Institutional Innovation and Change Management. This system is one of the programs of Oman Vision 2040, which aims to develop government performance and enhance the quality of services within the state’s administrative apparatus. The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sayyid Salem Muslim Ali al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour for Human Resources Development, at the W Muscat Hotel.

This forum comes to celebrate the third edition of the system, in which OQ Group participated with two pioneering administrative practices: “Institutional Culture Practice,” with the participation of 14 government entities, and “Continuous Improvement Practice,” with the participation of 13 government entities. The third edition also adopted a scientific research study titled “Empowerment Strategy in Intellectual Capital Management,” which was implemented with the participation of 9 government entities.

The forum also concluded the project “Governance of Change Management in the Government Sector,” implemented in cooperation with Petroleum Development Oman and a number of supporting entities, with the participation of 10 government bodies. This strategic initiative aims to establish a sustainable framework for the governance of change management across various governmental projects and initiatives.

During the forum, memorandums of cooperation were signed between the Ministry of Labour and each of Shawamikh Oil Services Company and Weatherford Oil Tools Company for the Middle East in the fields of specialized training, development, and human capital qualification. Another memorandum was also signed with the Oman Film Society to strengthen collaboration with civil society institutions in the areas of experience exchange, training, and joint production.

Mr. Mohammed Mubarak al Kalbani, Director General of Development and Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Labour, stated in his speech during the forum:

“Today, we gather to witness the culmination of a phase in the development of this system, launched under Oman Vision 2040. A phase whose main driver has been to advance institutional innovation in government units and to establish an institutional framework for partnership and change management. This has been achieved through the adoption of three of the most modern administrative practices and methods, which have had a positive impact in enhancing performance and improving work environments, in addition to employing scientific research by an Omani researcher — a step toward a government administration founded on reasoning, methodology, and scientific evidence. This phase resulted in the training of more than 95 competencies within the state’s administrative apparatus.”

During the forum, the Ministry of Labour honored the leading entities in implementing successful administrative practices, research studies, consulting houses, and researchers — in recognition of their efforts in enhancing institutional work, shaping its future, refining its quality, and accelerating its progress. The forum included a presentation of the key milestones of the third edition of the system and the implementation experiences within government institutions. The outputs varied between raising awareness of administrative practices, enabling knowledge transfer, and developing detailed implementation plans aimed at improving procedures and work systems, as well as strengthening communication and integration among government units through joint efforts on these developmental initiatives that contribute to advancing institutional excellence indicators across all entities.

It is noteworthy that the system aims to enhance integration among various sectors by building an effective framework for knowledge exchange and best administrative practices between the public and private sectors, in alignment with the latest administrative trends and methodologies. The system plays a pivotal role in documenting and disseminating research and studies concerned with administrative performance development and in adopting leading models applied locally to transfer them to other government entities. It also contributes to creating pathways that ensure the sustainability of innovation and transition of these institutions toward a new future.

