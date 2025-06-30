Riyadh – Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions) and Saudi Telecom Company (stc) joined forces to build a private cloud as part of the IT infrastructure modernization and hyperscaler partnership project.

The two parties inked a five-year agreement valued at SAR 157.64 million on 26 June 2025, according to a bourse statement.

The deal covers building a private cloud with the purpose of providing advanced cloud services with an end-to-end architecture platform to integrate existing systems and applications with the new private cloud platform.

The contract will reflect on solutions’ financial statements starting from the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

Last April, the two companies sealed a SAR 142.40 million agreement to develop the internet and communications networks for stc, including the expansion of new and existing NEs.

