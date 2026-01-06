Qatar has taken a groundbreaking step in merging artificial intelligence (AI) with governance, launching the first phase of its “Smart Legislative Advisor” programme — a pioneering national initiative set to revolutionise how laws are drafted, reviewed, and refined.

Developed by the Council of Ministers Secretariat General in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the programme harnesses AI to streamline legislative preparation and analysis, positioning Qatar at the forefront of digital governance in the region.

“This programme reflects our commitment to digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance legislative excellence,” said Abdulaziz Mubarak al-Buainain, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislative Affairs. “It’s a strategic tool that will elevate the quality of our legislative work to match global best practices.”

The launch follows Cabinet approval announced last October by HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi, marking a significant milestone in Qatar’s digital government strategy.

The Smart Legislative Advisor offers sophisticated capabilities, including precise comparative analysis against regional and international legislation, automated verification to ensure alignment with Qatar’s constitutional framework and existing laws, and advanced linguistic and proofreading review — creating a comprehensive quality assurance system for legislative development.

“The programme promotes rigorous review of legislative projects by offering accurate comparisons with similar laws across the region and globally,” said Majed Hassan al-Ghanem, Director of the Legislation Department. “This integrated methodology ensures our legislation maintains the highest standards of quality and consistency.” “This represents a paradigm shift in legislative support,” explained Sara Abdullah al-Suwaidi, Project Director.

“We’ve built an interactive system that combines specialised legal analysis with advanced digital technologies, streamlining draft preparation while enhancing quality and making the legislative process more efficient.”

The specialised task force behind the programme worked to create a tool that supports legislative professionals rather than replacing human expertise, ensuring the system enhances decision-making capabilities while maintaining rigorous oversight.

The initiative underscores Qatar’s broader commitment to smart governance solutions and positions the nation as a regional leader in applying artificial intelligence to strengthen institutional frameworks, improve governmental performance, and accelerate digital transformation across public sector operations.

