G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, has announced the release and implementation of a new cutting-edge procurement optimisation tool developed by its portfolio company, Inception.

The new AI-powered platform, (In)Business Procurement, will deliver results, reduce sourcing and contract cycles by up to 40%, enable faster decision-making, and set a new standard for efficiency.

As the first in Abu Dhabi to launch AI in enterprise procurement, and the first to adopt Inception’s solution, G42 is reshaping how organisations approach operational transformation. With modules for supplier discovery, autonomous sourcing, contract intelligence, and spend analytics, the tool functions as an agnostic AI hub, integrating seamlessly with existing systems and transforming procurement into a data-driven, agile function.

"With this solution, we’ve reduced our average turnaround time from three months to ten days," said Dr. Asif Ashraf, Vice President, Group Supply Chain at G42. "But, it’s not just about speed, it's about better risk management, improved supplier compliance, and enhanced visibility across our spend categories. The launch is a major leap in the world of Procurement, reflecting the UAE’s vision for implementing AI-native technologies within corporate operations."

Backed by leading large language models (LLMs) such as GPT-4o and Llama, the platform is expected to deliver 7–10% cost savings through AI-enabled sourcing, accelerates supplier discovery by a factor of three, ensures over 90% compliance in contract management, and provides procurement leaders with end-to-end visibility and real-time analytics. It enables proactive decision-making through embedded conversational AI, supplier scoring, contract search, multilingual support, and risk forecasting.

“This is just one of many AI-native enterprise solutions in our pipeline,” said Maria Sanchez, Senior Vice President, Delivery at Inception. “Our goal is to democratise AI across departments, not just automate, but intelligently augment workflows in a secure, sovereign cloud-native environment.”

The initiative reflects G42 and Inception’s shared commitment to turning AI from aspiration into infrastructure, as part of its ‘Intelligence Grid’ ambition, building smarter institutions, leaner operations, and faster-growing economies.