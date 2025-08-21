Singapore-based artificial intelligence recruitment platform X0PA AI has announced plans to establish its regional headquarters in Dubai.

This expansion brings the world's first AI Verify-endorsed HRTech Talent Intelligence platform and its comprehensive AI-native recruitment ecosystem to the UAE market.

As part of the strategic expansion, the regional headquarters will be directly managed by the company's Founder and CEO, Nina Alag Suri, signaling X0PA AI's long-term commitment to the Middle East following successful implementations across Singapore's government agencies, academic institutions, and enterprise clients, said the company in a statement.

Comprehensive AI-Native Recruitment Platform X0PA AI's platform transforms the entire recruitment lifecycle through artificial intelligence, moving beyond traditional applicant tracking systems to provide predictive analytics, bias-free screening, and automated candidate matching.

The system accesses over 250 million candidate profiles globally and uses machine learning to assess candidates based on skills, performance potential, and cultural fit rather than demographic characteristics.

The platform's AI algorithms forecast candidate stability and performance, enabling organisations to make data-driven hiring decisions while reducing time-to-hire by up to 50% and cutting recruitment costs by up to 30%. The system integrates seamlessly with existing HR infrastructure including major ATS platforms, LinkedIn, job boards, and calendar systems.

"Our AI-native approach addresses the full spectrum of recruitment challenges that organizations face today," remarked Suri.

"From sourcing and screening to assessment and retention prediction, we're providing a complete intelligence layer that transforms how organizations build their workforce," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

