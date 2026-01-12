Doha, Qatar: Qatar has emerged as a notable player, securing a top-tier position in the adoption of artificial intelligence in 2025, according to the latest Microsoft’s Global AI Adoption 2025 report.

The report, published on January 8, 2026, noted that Qatar ranks 10th globally in AI diffusion, measured by the percentage of its working-age population engaging with generative AI tools.

In the second half of 2025 (H2), this adoption rate reached 38.3%, marking a steady increase from 35.7% in the first half (H1).

This 2.6 percentage point growth reflects consistent momentum, positioning Qatar among the elite group of economies where AI is becoming increasingly embedded in daily life.

This ranking positioned Qatar ahead of many established economies such as Australia, Canada, and the United States in terms of population-normalised AI adoption.

The results reflect Qatar’s strategic investments in digital transformation, human capital development, and AI integration across both private and public sectors.

The report offered a data-driven snapshot of how generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies spread across the world during 2025.

It relied on anonymised global telemetry data, adjusted for internet access and device share, to quantify AI adoption as the share of working-age populations using generative AI tools such as large language models and other assisted productivity systems.

According to the report’s findings for the second half of 2025 (H2 2025), AI adoption reached 16.3 percent of the global population, meaning roughly one in six individuals used generative AI tools by the end of the year. This was an increase from 15.1 percent in the first half of 2025, reflecting sustained momentum in adoption as AI technologies become more embedded in work, education, and everyday interactions.

However, the data also reveals a widening adoption gap between high-income and lower-income regions. In the Global North, which includes many developed economies, 24.7 percent of the working-age population used AI tools, nearly double the 14.1 percent in the Global South. This divergence underscores how digital infrastructure, language accessibility, and economic capacity influence the spread of advanced technologies.

Qatar’s performance surpasses the global average of 16.3%, the Global South’s 14.1%, and even edges out some Global North counterparts, though it falls short of the North’s average of 24.7%. Regionally, within the Middle East, Qatar stands out by exceeding Saudi Arabia’s 26.2%, Oman’s 24.2%, and Jordan’s 27.0%.

The drivers behind Qatar’s solid ranking align with patterns observed in high-adoption economies. While the report does not delve into Qatar-specific initiatives, it emphasises the role of robust digital infrastructure and AI skilling programmes in fostering growth.

Qatar’s progress likely stems from its Vision 2030 ambitions, which prioritise technological innovation to diversify beyond hydrocarbons. Investments in education, research hubs like Qatar Science and Technology Park, and partnerships with global tech firms have undoubtedly contributed. Generative AI, powered by tools from companies like Microsoft, is being leveraged for learning, problem-solving, and productivity enhancements across sectors.

